Lerwick harbour bounces back after Covid

The welcome sight of cruise ships returning to Lerwick Harbour. Credit: Rory Gillies, Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

Figures show that Lerwick Harbour is gradually returning to its pre-Covid glory.

Lerwick Port Authority has been continuing its efforts to restore the harbour’s activity to where it was three years ago.

The latest activity report, for the first half of 2022, shows that vessel arrivals were up 11 per cent and that the tonnage of shipping had increased by an 61 per cent.

Chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, Captain Calum Grains, said: “While there were ups-and-downs across the various sectors in the first half of the year, there was a marked increase in traffic overall.

“With encouraging signs, we are making headway and maintaining our commitment to rebuild operations, with cruise traffic and decommissioning features of the period.”

Delivery of materials for the Viking onshore windfarm project has also largely aided in the increase of traffic, contributing to the 15 per cent increased tonnage coming through the harbour for the six month period leading to the end of June 2022.

Unsurprisingly, due the removal of Covid restrictions, allowing travel and tourism again, passenger numbers through the harbour have increased by 182 per cent, thanks to a full cruise season being underway.