The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Both the Hjaltland and Hrossey are likely to be delayed tomorrow morning [Tuesday], NorthLink has said.

The Hjaltland could be delayed by up to three hours arriving into Lerwick, and the Hrossey could be delayed by up to two hours into Aberdeen.

There also could be a delay of an hour arriving into Kirkwall tonight.