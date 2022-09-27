Headlines News

Hats off to Wool Week as organisers knit together impressive event

September 27, 2022 0
Hats off to Wool Week as organisers knit together impressive event
Wool Week gets off to a great start at Shetland Museum. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Wool Week got started in fine fashion at the weekend as makkers met to celebrate all that is the very best of Shetland knitting.

The 13th event of its kind, Wool Week’s launch saw guests welcomed from near and far at the Shetland Museum.

The event has seen the launch of the new “Casting On” exhibition in the museum’s Gadderie space.

The exhibition runs until the end of October.

It is a celebration of all the designs from this year’s Shetland Wool Week Annual, as well as the stories, heritage and connections behind each piece.

Patron Linda Shearer also gave a talk on her knitting life in Whalsay.

