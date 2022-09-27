NHS Shetland raises concerns about two new supermarkets

The site of the planned new Co-op in Scalloway. Photo: SIC

NHS Shetland has asked the SIC to consider whether two new Co-op supermarkets will lead to an “overprovision” of alcohol in Scalloway and the South Mainland.

The Co-operative Group has applied for licences to sell alcohol at the two supermarkets between 10am and 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

But the health board raised concerns these will lead to a “huge increase” in the availability of off-sales alcohol in both areas.

NHS Shetland said it was worried that the alcohol aisle and the Co-op’s beer, wine and spirits promotions would be placed too close to the checkouts, which could affect those looking to reduce their alcohol intake.

Public health principal Elizabeth Robinson has asked Co-op to consider reducing the quantity of alcohol sold, and to re-consider the placement of it.

One other person objected to the Scalloway supermarket on the basis of overprovision.

The licence applications will go before the council’s licensing board on Monday morning.