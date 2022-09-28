Loganair green energy fund open to applications

Loganair is to distribute £30,000 to organisations across the areas it serves for renewable energy projects.

Scottish organisations will see a further £10,000 of funding, in addition to the £30,000 awarded earlier this year as part Greenskies Community Fund.

A further £20,000 is also being made available to support renewable energy projects in some of Loganair’s wider areas of operation including Southampton, Newcastle, Isle of Man and City of Derry.

As part of the airlines journey to net zero by 2040 the airline distributed £5,000 grants to six companies across Scotland, earlier this year, supporting them to establish projects such as small-scale wind systems, solar panels, small-scale hydro power, and charging point stations for electric vehicles.

Chief commercial officer at Loganair, Luke Lovegrove said: “Following the distribution of the Greenskies grants earlier this year, we have seen fantastic progress amongst the projects that received funding.

“As we continue to drive forward our Greenskies programme to offset carbon emissions and develop future flight technologies, we also want to encourage and support like-minded organisations in communities we serve, in our shared aim for a greener future”

The Greenskies Community Fund is now open and applications should be submitted by

Monday 31 October, via the Loganair website.