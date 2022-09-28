SIC sets aside £500k to deal with cost of living crisis

Shetland Islands Council will put aside £500,000 to help people hit by the cost of living crisis.

The money will be used to support households who are receiving welfare support or financial support from the Fuelbank Foundation, and to support communities deliver activities during the winter “in a warm space”.

The funding will be made available up until 31st March 2023.

Councillors raised concerns, however, that the money was not coming from the UK government instead.

Allison Duncan said the money was “much needed”, but questioned whether £500k would be enough to help people hit by the financial crisis.

And Robert Thomson said he also felt there was going to be a “huge demand” for the funding.

“I don’t think £500,000 is going to touch the sides,” he said.

Ian Scott said that Shetland and Orkney had “voted for austerity” by voting for Alistair Carmichael, calling him the “chief Tory”.

Gary Robinson questioned whether the SIC was doing the right thing by providing the funding, as it would make the UK government “less likely” to provide support in future.

“We have to ensure that the government steps up to the plate,” he added.