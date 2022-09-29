Paralympian to help Sports Awards return in style

The Shetland Sports Awards are making their long-awaited return in November after a three-year wait.

Celebrating the many sporting achievements over the last 12 months, we are looking for your nominations in eight categories.

There are awards for Team and Young Team of the Year, Sportsperson and Young Sportsperson of the Year, Coach of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

There is also a new prize, the Inclusivity Award for an individual, athlete or a club who has gone above and beyond to promote inclusivity in their sport.

And of course, there is the chance to nominate someone for the Lifetime Endeavour award – for the person you believe should be given special recognition for the devotion they have given their sport or sports.

You can make your nominations at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/sports-awards

Nominations close on Monday, 17th October at 5pm, with a panel of judges to meet and consider the finalists.

Paralympian Hannah Dines will present awards at the 2022 Shetland Sports Awards.

Each finalist will be invited to the grand ceremony at the Clickimin Leisure Centre on Friday, 18th November, when the winners will be announced.

The organisers are delighted to reveal that this year’s special guest is Paralympian Hannah Dines.

She has had a successful trike racing career, including winning the 100 metres at the Para-athletics European Championships in 2018.

The Shetland Times is proud to continue its association with the Shetland Sports Awards and we look forward to receiving nominations in what promises to be an exciting highlight of the sporting calendar.