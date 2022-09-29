Unison members accept local government pay offer

The trade union Unison has accepted an improved pay offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

Council workers across Scotland who earn up to £20,500 will receive a £2,000 increase under the new deal.

And those earning between £20,500 and £39,000 will get an increase of £1,925.

They will also receive an extra day of annual leave.

On a turnout of 64 per cent, two-thirds of voters opted to take the pay offer.

Unison said that salaries would be increased “as soon as possible”, with the threat of strike action to be called off.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, said their members had voted “overwhelmingly” to accept the offer.

“Lets be very clear – it was only because Unison members took, and were prepared to take, industrial action that this improved pay offer was even made.

“If they hadn’t stood up to their employer they would have been forced to accept a derisory two per cent increase.”