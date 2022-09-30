News

Carmichael warns people to update energy meters

September 30, 2022 0
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has warned islanders to check their electricity meters before the energy price cap rises tomorrow (Saturday).

Despite government measures announced this month to limit energy costs, the price cap for “average use” households will increase on 1st October to £2,500 per year.

Higher use households, such as many in the isles are set to see even higher increases in bills.

Mr Carmichael is calling on households to make sure they are charged at the lower rate on gas and electricity by submitting a new meter reading by the end of Friday.

He has also surged everyone to check if they have received all support payments they are entitled to.

Mr Carmichael said: “While the more extreme price rises have been avoided, the cost of energy is still going up and every little helps in keeping bills down this winter.

“One action that can save everyone a little money is to take a meter reading now before the price rise kicks in tomorrow.

“It is worth also checking that you have received any support payments you are entitled to from the government or local councils.”

