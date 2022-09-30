Ex-paratrooper who spent months in isles to release book

A man who lived in Shetland for nine months while walking the length of the UK is to release a book about his journey.

Former paratrooper Chris Lewis, who became a local celebrity with his dog Jet while visiting, has so far raised more than £270,000 from an initial £50,000 target for army charity SSAFA.

He arrived in the isles in November 2019 and spent lockdown on the uninhabited island of Hildasay, before leaving in July 2020.

And that experience plays a pivotal role in his book, which is titled Finding Hildasay.

Mr Lewis said the book would show people “the reality of what this walk was like from the beginning”.

“Regardless of how tough it has been I always remained positive,” he said.

“This will show you the side none of you who have followed even from the start would have seen.”

He said the book was “raw, honest and a true insight of what it takes to achieve something like this with no back-up, no sponsor and no money”.

Mr Lewis had raised around £6,000 when he arrived in Shetland, but had over £150,000 in donations by the time he left.

Finding Hildasay will be released in February 2023.