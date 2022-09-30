In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 30th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – Advocacy Shetland has suddenly closed following shock council cuts, with beneficiaries warning that vulnerable people could now be left without a voice.
  • A wildlife photographer recalls the stunning moment a boatful of tourists were treated to the sight of dolphins leaping from the water near Noss last weekend.
  • EXCLUSIVE – The developer behind plans for a massive battery park has sought to allay fire safety fears that the devices could becoming “ticking timebombs”.
  • COUNCIL ROUND-UP – SSE will be asked to listen to concerns from Tingwall, Whitedale and Weisdale residents about 23km of overhead power lines. The council was also given a stark financial warning, a new policy was deferred because of concerns from one member and underage drinking was described as a “very serious problem”.
  • Full coverage from this year’s Shetland Wool Week event.
  • SPORT – Shetland win the golf inter-county but narrowly lose the junior squash county.
