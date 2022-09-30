News

Nominations sought for Shetland West by-election

September 30, 2022 0
The council chamber at St Ringan's. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The nomination period for the Shetland West by-election has officially opened.

Nomination papers must be received by 4pm on Monday, 17th October, in the race to replace John Leask in the council chamber.

Mr Leask stepped down just months after being elected, citing new work commitments for his departure.

Seven people stood in the Shetland West ward for two seats in May’s council elections, with Liz Peterson and Mr Leask the two selected.

Polling day for the Shetland West by-election will be Thursday, 17th November, with the winner announced the following day – if the seat is contested.

