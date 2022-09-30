Fishing and Marine News

NorthLink: Weather expected to disrupt travel

Kevin Craigens September 30, 2022 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink are warning of disruption to their services today (Friday) as the Met Office warn of wind speeds as high as 71 mph.

With poor weather conditions expected for the day NorthLink are giving an advanced warning to its customers.

Northbound sailing from Aberdeen, on board M.V Hjaltland, is scheduled to leave as normal at 7pm.

However, the warnings are for southbound sailings.

M.V Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen at 5.30pm.

Due to forecasted adverse weather conditions, the departure from Lerwick may be subject to delays of up to 2 hours.

Arrivals in Kirkwall and Aberdeen are also subject to delays, due to the weather.

Freight vessel, M.V Hildasay was scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Lerwick at 15:00.

This sailing has been cancelled and will sail direct to Lerwick at 7pm, with an estimated time of arrival at 10am on Saturday.

M.V Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm, carrying freight however, the departure has already been delayed by an hour and arrival in Aberdeen can be delayed also.

 

