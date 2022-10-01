Fishing and Marine

Dozens of protesters campaign against gill netting

Oliver Lindsay October 1, 2022 0
Dozens of protesters campaign against gill netting

Around 50 protesters gathered at a the Market Cross today [Saturday] to make their voices heard about the dangers of gill netting.

The group, representing Fishing Forward UK, marched from the Market Cross to the Fort Cafe.

They carried a gill net spread out to highlight the size of nets in the sea.

Campaigners say the controversial practice of gill netting represents a significant environmental risk.

Gill netting is said to result in nets unintentionally catching sealife.

The protest was backed by Shetland Islands Council.

Elected member for Shetland South Alex Armitage said: “Right now the Scottish government is deciding on its future catching policy.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.