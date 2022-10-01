Dozens of protesters campaign against gill netting

Around 50 protesters gathered at a the Market Cross today [Saturday] to make their voices heard about the dangers of gill netting.

The group, representing Fishing Forward UK, marched from the Market Cross to the Fort Cafe.

They carried a gill net spread out to highlight the size of nets in the sea.

Campaigners say the controversial practice of gill netting represents a significant environmental risk.

Gill netting is said to result in nets unintentionally catching sealife.

The protest was backed by Shetland Islands Council.

Elected member for Shetland South Alex Armitage said: “Right now the Scottish government is deciding on its future catching policy.”