Local artists urged to ‘hop to it’

(L-R) Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager and Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO.

Clan Cancer Support is urging local artists to submit designs for the Big Hop art sculpture trail in 2023.

The cancer charity has partnered again with Wild in Art for the trail, which will feature 40 spectacular hare sculptures across the region as part of the charity’s 40-year anniversary.

Artists can enter their designs from now until 9 December 2022.

Clan has once again enlisted Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth to support artists throughout their design application.

Ms Butterworth helped Clan with charities 2021 sculpture trail in 2021. Light the North, which raised more than £324,000 for the organisation.

Ms Butterworth said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Clan again for The Big Hop and can’t wait to see what the artists’ imaginations come up with for the hares!

“he trail always bring a lot of joy to the community, it’s wonderful seeing everyone get involved and the many benefits of art and creativity in action.”