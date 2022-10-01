News

Spooky exhibition from popular artist to raise funds for Lunna Kirk effort

October 1, 2022 0
A scary selection of paintings from artist Balazs Onhausz have gone on display today (Saturday), to raise money for the effort to save Lunna Kirk.

Ten portraits featuring characters such as Scooby Doo, Pennywise the Clown and Jack Torrance from The Shining were put up at the abandoned Park Hall building near Bixter.

Other characters include Dracula, Frankenstein and a Gremlin.

Mr Onhausz said that money raised from the Hallowe’en exhibition would go towards the campaign to take the Lunna Kirk into public hands.

All of the paintings are £150 each, with people asked to message Balazs Onhausz Art on Facebook or Instagram with which painting they are interested in buying.

The ten paintings went on display at Park Hall in the West Side. Photo: Balazs Onhausz
Balazs Onhausz with two of his latest creations.

 

