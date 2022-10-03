News

Councillors approve application for ‘isolated’ Tingwall home

October 3, 2022 0
Councillors have defied planners and approved an application for a home and agricultural shed in Tingwall.

The planning department had refused the application on the basis that it was “isolated” – despite being located just to the left of the inter-island ferry sign in Tingwall.

The Tingwall, Whitedale and Weisdale Community Council had objected to that decision and urged the SIC to reconsider.

Council planners argued that the home was too isolated and not part of an existing settlement.

But councillors overturned their refusal at Monday’s planning committee after hearing the home would be used by the daughter of the applicant, David Leslie, who would be taking over a family farm.

Catherine Hughson said the home was “absolutely fitting” with their ambition to encourage people to live, work and stay in Shetland.

Development team leader John Holden said that two 11.5km sections of overhead power lines from SSE, discussed at last week’s full council meeting, would go through the proposed site if approved.

He said applications were considered on a “first come, first served basis” – with SSE making an initial request last October – and added that Mr Leslie had objected to the power lines crossing his site.

