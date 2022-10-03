Tall Ships organisers seek volunteers

Captain Alexander von Humboldt accompanied by liaison officers Alison Anderson (left) and the late Les Andreas (right).

Tall Ships organisers are looking for more than 150 volunteers to help with the event.

This includes at least 90 people who will interact with international visiting crews in order to ensure they receive a warm welcome.

Organisers are also seeking at least 70 volunteers who can man information points, help with the park-and-ride sites, and also assist visiting musicians and support Sail Training International’s team.

Every ship in the fleet is to have at least one liaison officer, with some of the larger ships requiring two.

Liaison volunteers will be needed for the full four-day duration.

Project manager Emma Miller said several volunteers from previous years had already been in touch.

“We’ve had multiple enquiries from people who were liaison officers last time, and they want to do it again because they think it’s such an amazing experience,” she said.

“Shetland is known the world over for offering a friendly and hospitable welcome.

“Liaison officers will play a crucial role in both upholding that reputation and ensuring the ships and the crew know where things are, how to access activities and supplies.”