Arts & Entertainment

“Queen of Crime” among next year’s Shetland Noir guests

Oliver Lindsay October 4, 2022 0
“Queen of Crime” among next year’s Shetland Noir guests

On the back of this years Wordplay festival, Shetland Arts have announced the first three headlines for next years festival – Shetland Noir.

Val McDermid, known for her “tartan noir” style books and dubbed the “Queen of Crime”, Elly Griffiths, Winner of the 2020 Edgar Allan Poe award and Martin Edwards, eighth President of the Detection Club, are the three visitors announced so far.

Focusing on noir storytelling, the festival is curated by Ann Cleeves, author of the Shetland book series and Marsali Taylor, author of the Shetland Mysteries.

Cleeves and Shetland Noir have also put out the offer of a bursary that can be gifted to a published crime writer, so that they can travel and attend the festival.

Ms Cleeves said: “Debut authors often get a share of the limelight, so this is aimed at a writer who is already getting into their stride, working at their craft and improving with every novel.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.