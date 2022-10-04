“Queen of Crime” among next year’s Shetland Noir guests

On the back of this years Wordplay festival, Shetland Arts have announced the first three headlines for next years festival – Shetland Noir.

Val McDermid, known for her “tartan noir” style books and dubbed the “Queen of Crime”, Elly Griffiths, Winner of the 2020 Edgar Allan Poe award and Martin Edwards, eighth President of the Detection Club, are the three visitors announced so far.

Focusing on noir storytelling, the festival is curated by Ann Cleeves, author of the Shetland book series and Marsali Taylor, author of the Shetland Mysteries.

Cleeves and Shetland Noir have also put out the offer of a bursary that can be gifted to a published crime writer, so that they can travel and attend the festival.

Ms Cleeves said: “Debut authors often get a share of the limelight, so this is aimed at a writer who is already getting into their stride, working at their craft and improving with every novel.”