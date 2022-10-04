Successful cruise season bodes well for 2023, LPA says

A successful cruise season at Lerwick Harbour suggests a continuing improvement in 2023, Lerwick Port Authority has said.

As the first season that the harbour has been fully open since Covid-19 restrictions draw to an end, the final arrival was Nico Cruises’ 55,877 tonne Vasco De Gama.

Port authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “Although initial predictions of record highs in 2022 were not quite reached due to itineraries changing and unseasonable spring and summer weather in the North Sea, our season bounced back with vigour.

“Cruise lines have made considerable efforts to restore activity in what has been an extremely difficult time for the industry.”

Optimism for continued growth is supported by strong advance bookings, currently up 40 per cent for the 2023 season.

Cruise passengers on vessels visiting Shetland during the Tall Ships event will also receive free access to the event.