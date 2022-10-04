UPDATE: Casualty taken to hospital following A970 crash 

The scene of the crash near Cunningsburgh.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on the A970 near Cunningsburgh this morning (Tuesday)

Emergency services were alerted to reports of an accident near to the parking area, south of the village, at around 7.40am.

Police Scotland said one person was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick as a precaution.

Officers were directing traffic at the scene. Shetland Police tweeted at 8.50am that traffic was down to one lane. It was reopened by 9.50am.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two Lerwick crews and one from Sandwick had been called to clear the road of debris.