Woman in court accused of threatening children’s services staff

A 40-year-old Lerwick woman has appeared in court accused of threatening or abusive behaviour against children’s services staff.

Paula Flaherty, of Sandveien, entered no plea when she appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Flaherty is facing four charges relating to alleged incidents between 22nd September and 3rd October.

She is accused of repeatedly calling children’s services, threatening staff, acting aggressively and attending the department’s Hayfield House offices in person, despite having been asked not to.

Her threats are alleged to include telling a staff member she knew where they lived and researching another’s social media account.

Flaherty is also facing a fifth charge of allegedly failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking requiring her to stay away from the children’s services department.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for his client to be released on bail.

The request was opposed by procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie who had concerns about the allegedly repeated nature of the offences.

Sheriff Cruickshank refused bail and ordered Flaherty to be remanded in custody until her next appearance on 13th October.





