Fishing crew rescued after boat sinks off Fair Isle

Eight people have been rescued from a fishing boat which sank off Fair Isle, 45 nautical miles south-east from the coast.

The crew abandoned ship to a life-raft after a collision with another vessel.

The coastguard helicopter and another fishing vessel came to the crew’s assistance after an emergency call at around noon today.

Rescue teams from both Sumburgh and Lerwick were waiting to provide more support if required.

The coastguard said the crew were flown to Sumburgh, where they were checked over by the ambulance service.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Commander with HM Coastguard, Max Rimington said: “We are so thankful everyone is accounted for and grateful to the crew, and the nearby vessels which responded, for helping us achieve a good outcome.”

It is believed the vessel was the Guiding Star, a 26-metre UK-flagged fishing boat.