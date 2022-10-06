Trench ready for business as bar and nightclub prepares to open next week

Owner Riddi Maya Limbu is delighted to be opening next week. Photo: Dave Donaldson

People will finally be welcomed into the Trench next week – Shetland’s newest bar and nightclub – after a lengthy wait.

Trench Bar, which is replacing Da Wheel, will open its doors for the first time at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

And its nightclub will open next Friday and Saturday too – giving revellers somewhere to go when the pubs close once again.

Owner Riddi Maya Limbu said she was delighted to finally be welcoming people in to the new-look bar and nightclub next week after a long wait to get to this stage.

Ms Limbu, who is also an owner of the Indian restaurant and takeaway Saffron, addressed some of the more persistent rumours about Trench before the bar opens to the public.

She said downstairs will be just a bar – not a cocktail bar, as many had believed – and that half of the upstairs will also be used as a bar, with the other half the nightclub.

And she sought to address the rumour that Trench Bar will be for over-21s, or over-25s, only.

“We spoke about maybe doing a themed night, for over-25s.

“That’s where people were getting confused.

“It would just be once in a while, we might do one night for over-25s only.”

She added she felt people over a certain age had “no place to go” for drinks.

Speaking about her ideas for the new bar, she said she wanted people “to dress smartly” when they came for a drink in the upmarket downstairs bar.

“I want people to make a little bit of effort,” she said.

“That’s the idea. Let’s try it and see what people think.”

