News

Trench ready for business as bar and nightclub prepares to open next week

Ryan Nicolson October 6, 2022 0
Trench ready for business as bar and nightclub prepares to open next week
Owner Riddi Maya Limbu is delighted to be opening next week. Photo: Dave Donaldson

People will finally be welcomed into the Trench next week – Shetland’s newest bar and nightclub – after a lengthy wait.

Trench Bar, which is replacing Da Wheel, will open its doors for the first time at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

And its nightclub will open next Friday and Saturday too – giving revellers somewhere to go when the pubs close once again.

Owner Riddi Maya Limbu said she was delighted to finally be welcoming people in to the new-look bar and nightclub next week after a long wait to get to this stage.

Ms Limbu, who is also an owner of the Indian restaurant and takeaway Saffron, addressed some of the more persistent rumours about Trench before the bar opens to the public.

She said downstairs will be just a bar – not a cocktail bar, as many had believed – and that half of the upstairs will also be used as a bar, with the other half the nightclub.

And she sought to address the rumour that Trench Bar will be for over-21s, or over-25s, only.

“We spoke about maybe doing a themed night, for over-25s.

“That’s where people were getting confused.

“It would just be once in a while, we might do one night for over-25s only.”

She added she felt people over a certain age had “no place to go” for drinks.

Speaking about her ideas for the new bar, she said she wanted people “to dress smartly” when they came for a drink in the upmarket downstairs bar.

“I want people to make a little bit of effort,” she said.

“That’s the idea. Let’s try it and see what people think.”

Full story in Friday’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.