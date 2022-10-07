Footage of fishing boat rescue released by coastguard
The coastguard has released footage of yesterday’s (Thur) rescue of eight fishermen after their vessel sank off Fair Isle.
The crew of the Peterhead-based Guiding Star took to a liferaft after their vessel collided with another vessel, understood to be her sister ship the Guiding Light.
The incident happened 45 miles south-south-east of Sumburgh.
The crew abandoned the sinking boat and went to a liferaft, before being airlifted to safety by the Sumburgh-based coastguard helicopter, just after noon on Thursday.