Community council nominations sought

The nomination period for community council elections in Shetland has opened, and anyone interested has just under two weeks to return their papers.

There are 18 community councils across Shetland, all seeking individuals to represent the interests of their respective communities. Community councillors make decisions on issues affecting their local area, allocate funding to community groups, get involved in local projects, and respond to consultations by public bodies.

Community councillors must be 16 years of age or older, and be on the electoral roll for the area in which they will represent.

Nomination papers must be returned by 4pm on Thursday, 20th October, to 8 North Ness, Lerwick. Where there are more nominations received than places available for any one community council area, an election will take place in the form of a postal ballot. Postal votes will be issued by Friday, 4th November, to be returned by Thursday, 24th November, and counted on Friday, 25th November.

Jim Anderson, chair of the Association of Shetland Community Councils, said: “Community councils across Shetland make such positive difference in their local areas on a whole range of issues. Anyone who might have some time to get involved should consider putting their name forward for these forthcoming elections.”

More information on community councils in Shetland, including election nomination forms, is available on the council website at www.shetland.gov.uk/elections