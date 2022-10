Fundraiser braving the hot coals. Photo: Brian Gray

Brave firewalkers took to the hot coals this evening to help raise cash for Ability Shetland.

The event at Lerwick Playpark attracted huge crowds as they watched volunteers walk barefoot over a line of hot coals.

The fundraising spectacular was held to raise funds for the charity.

Photo: Brian Gray

More photos and a full report in next week’s Shetland Times.