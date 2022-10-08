Mobile operating theatre to be removed – after 500 procedures carried out

The mobile theatre outside the Gilbert Bain Hospital. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The mobile operating theatre at Gilbert Bain Hospital is to be uninstalled and removed after more than 500 operations had been undertaken since January.

In order to safely remove the mobile unit, some parking areas within a section of the east of the hospital car park will be restricted from tomorrow evening until Wednesday afternoon.

The parking spaces nearest to the theatre unit will be closed off along with the area outside the outpatient building.

A parking restriction will also be in force on Cairnfield Road from Tuesday evening.

Parking restriction areas

The board would urge all staff, visitors and patients to observe the areas coned off and to park responsibly.

This is to ensure the safety of the teams removing the unit from the site and also to reduce the risk of any vehicles being damaged during these works.

Once the unit leaves the site on Wednesday, the majority of the east car park will re-open with the exception of four spaces currently occupied by the link corridor that was built between the hospital and the theatre.

This will be removed over the following week.