A flood alert has been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

The organisation has warned some coastal flooding issues are likely in the next few days due to a combination of high astronomical tides and stormy weather.

They added: “The most likely impacts are flooding to low-lying land and roads but some property flooding could occur.

“In areas exposed to the strong winds, impacts from wave overtopping are also possible. The time of highest risk is likely to be periods of high tide on Sunday. The greatest risk looks to be the Sunday evening tide.”

The next high tide in Lerwick is 11.30pm.

NorthLink has warned of possible disruption on Monday due to high winds, while the inter-island ferries at Bressay andSkerries have suffered some disruption.