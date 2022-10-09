Islesburgh Drama Group wins prestigious award

Islesburgh Drama Group’s performance of Calendar Girls at the Garrison Theatre, Lerwick. Photo: Austin Taylor

Islesburgh Drama Group has been recognised with a national award.

The group was awarded the President’s Cup by the National Operatic & Dramatic Association at the Crowne Plaza in Plymouth yesterday (Saturday) for its production Calendar Girls.

Drama group president, Stanley Manson said: “This is incredible recognition from the national body and reiterates the strength of amateur dramatics in our islands and we must continue to champion and support this at the Garrison Theatre.

“Calendar Girls was a big production to return to the stage after the pandemic yet the public returned with anticipation for a sold out show.”

NODA is the national body that represents amateur theatre with a membership of over 2,000 society members and over 1,000 individual enthusiasts staging musicals, operas, plays, concerts and pantomimes in venues ranging from the country’s leading professional theatres to village halls.

President Gordon Richardson said: “After an absence of two and a half years, the group performed the play in a small and remote theatre telling an inspired story. The play itself was tremendous, so much so I paid to go back the following night.”