A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

Coastguard responded to an emergency call this morning at an installation 93 miles south-east of Sumburgh.

Helicopters were sent to the offshore site for a medical evacuation when the call was made at 10.30am.

The casualty was transferred to an ambulance at Clickimin, Lerwick at 1.05pm.

No further details have been released of the condition of the casualty.