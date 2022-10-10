Perez pea coat to go up for auction

Jimmy Perez actor has said he is to auction his pea coat for a "good cause".

Jimmy Perez actor Douglas Henshall is to auction off the pea coat he wore as the fictional detective for charity.

The star of BBC’s Shetland series left the show at the end of the last season which concluded on 14th September.

I’m going to be auctioning Jimmy Perez Pea Coat for a very good cause. More details about where to bid coming soon. — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) October 8, 2022

Details of the auction and which cause the money raised will go to have yet to be announced.

However, there has been interest from around the world, on social media for the item.

One man from Pennsylvania, United States, has already asked about the size of the coat.

Whit size? — Tony McGrath (@borheed) October 8, 2022

Yes, like this one to which I have contributed more than once. I live in the US, but I LOVE Shetland. https://t.co/i6U6cIlff0 — lboone (@lisa__boone) October 9, 2022

Despite the interest in the coat, some people are still sad the actor has hung it up and left the show.