Perez pea coat to go up for auction

Kevin Craigens October 10, 2022
Jimmy Perez actor has said he is to auction his pea coat for a "good cause".

Jimmy Perez actor Douglas Henshall is to auction off the pea coat he wore as the fictional detective for charity.

The star of BBC’s Shetland series left the show at the end of the last season which concluded on 14th September.

Details of the auction and which cause the money raised will go to have yet to be announced.

However, there has been interest from around the world, on social media for the item.

One man from Pennsylvania, United States, has already asked about the size of the coat.

Despite the interest in the coat, some people are still sad the actor has hung it up and left the show.

