Donate a lamb appeal

Oliver Lindsay October 11, 2022 0
George Purves, Managing Director of United Auctions (far left) with IAAS President Donald Young (far right)

Famers and crofters have been asked to donate a lamb in an appeal by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Part of the “Lamb for St Andrew’s Day” initiative, farms and organisations are being asked to donate to the so-called “lamb bank”.

Donations will be delivered to schools across Scotland to feature in home economics classes and canteens in the last week of November.

IAAS executive director Neil Wilson said: “We’ve had huge support from the industry for this and look forward to seeing it again this year.

“It makes all the difference being able to get Scotch lamb into schools for children to experience cooking and eating it first-hand and bringing that enthusiasm home.”

Lamb donations can be made when selling at the mart and individuals can make a financial donation to cover the cost of a lamb.

