Council opens new youth hub

October 12, 2022
A new hub has been introduced in an attempt to help keep youths entertained through the October holidays.

The hub is open every week day from 10am to 4pm and can be located at 66/68 Commercial Road.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

It contains a variety of facilities to help with entertainment, such as TV’s, music players and a recently introduced gaming area.

The facility has been opened by Shetland Islands Council’s youth services team in collaboration with the OPEN peer education project.

 

