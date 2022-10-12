LGBTQ+ campaigners raise concerns about New Life Church

The organiser of the Shetland Pride festival will meet with council leaders to raise concerns about the New Life Church’s alleged stance on homosexuality this morning (Wednesday).

Kerrie Meyer and fellow campaigner Peter Hamilton are to express serious concerns about the church and its involvement with the SIC at a meeting with political leader Emma Macdonald and convener Andrea Manson at the Lerwick Town Hall.

They say the New Life Church takes its stance on homosexuality from the US Pentecostal church Assemblies of God, which allegedly believes homosexual sex is shameful and sinful.

New Life Church is an Assemblies of God-registered church in the UK.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Hamilton said they were worried the involvements between the church and the SIC appeared to be “considerable”.

And Ms Meyer said she felt “distinctly uncomfortable” that “bigoted ideology” was being welcomed.

“It worries me this church’s anti-LGBTQ teaching could influence the children and young people they seek to involve in their activities to develop homophobic and transphobic views,” she said.

Church pastor John Rollo was recently admitted to the education and families committee as a religious representative – but only after some deliberation.

Councillor Stephen Leask had said he wanted to be able to quiz prospective representatives on their stance on issues such as gay marriage.

The church is in the process of attempting to take on the former science block at the old Anderson High School, to be used as a place of worship.

A planning application for that project was deferred last week – despite council planners recommending it be approved.

The New Life Church has been approached for comment.