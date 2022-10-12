Man used care home iPad to access indecent images of children

A 74-year-old man with a “predilection for prepubescent girls” used a care home’s iPad to view indecent images of children, a court heard.

Brian Laing, of Staney Hill, pleaded guilty to two charges relating to indecent images at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The court heard the images were found by staff at his wife’s care home when he was asked to return an iPad.

The device had been given to his wife, who was in poor health, so that she could talk to friends and family unable to visit due to the pandemic.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said a member of staff was installing an application on the device for Laing’s wife when they found material that was “very obviously indecent images of children”.

Police were called and examined the device before searching his home on 2nd February.

Officers seized more devices on which thousands of images and videos were found.

A total of 218 videos, 2,456 still images and a further 51 printed photos were uncovered during the search.

The images were made between 17th April, 2020, and 31st January of this year.

They included the most serious “category A” classification – involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism.

Mr MacKenzie said: “It’s apparent that the accused has a particular predilection for prepubescent girls.”

He said the “vast majority” of images involved young victims, including a “significant number” of girls aged between three and five years old.

When interviewed by police, Laing admitted his involvement, reportedly saying: “I can’t deny it.”

However the fiscal added that Laing would also revert to “no comment” answers when pressed on certain matters.

He refused to give the password of one device, the contents of which remains unknown.

Mr MacKenzie said Laing admitted visiting internet sites “known for indecent images of children” as well as printing them off.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case until 9th November for the preparation of criminal justice social work and restriction of liberty reports.

The sheriff ordered that Laing be subjected to sex offender notification requirements.

Laing’s bail was continued.

Mr MacKenzie applied for the forfeiture of the seized devices.

People who have been affected by sexual violence can access support from the Compass Centre by calling 01595 747 174 or emailing contact@compasscentre.org.