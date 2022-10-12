Mobile operating theatre leaves Gilbert Bain Hospital

The mobile operating theatre has been removed from Gilbert Bain Hospital, after arriving in January 2022.

More than 500 operations were undertaken by visiting teams since its arrival.

The theatre was also used between March and September to help support the main theatres while was ongoing to build a new ambulatory and day surgical unit – both of which opened in September.

Director of nursing and acute services, Kathleen Carolan said: “The arrival and installation of the mobile operating theatre meant we were able to offer a significant number of additional surgical treatments to patients in Shetland and Orkney, ensuring that people received treatment safely and quickly without having to travel to the mainland.

“Staff have worked exceptionally hard to maintain services through the major building works in theatres over the summer months.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has made this possible and such a successful project.

“We are now looking at how we can maximise providing operations and other treatments in the new ambulatory and day surgical unit, including those that previously could only have been offered in Aberdeen.”