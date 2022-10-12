Popular Lerwick takeaway goes up for sale

Faerdie Maet takeaway in Lerwick has been put up for sale.

The popular town eatery, which was formerly known as Solotti’s cafe, has been listed alongside the attached cafe, which has been closed for several years.

It is thought to have been the first tearoom in Lerwick and to have been run from the same location since the 1930’s.

Its current owners took over in 1985 and re-named it Faerdie Maet – which means “food for a journey”.

The takeaway and tearoom has been listed for offers over £130,000.