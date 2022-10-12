Woman who racially abused barman was ‘bang out of order’

A 37-year-old Lerwick woman who shouted, swore and racially abused a barman has admitted she was “bang out of order”.

Gemma Drever, of Ladies Drive, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner when she was told to leave Thule Bar in Lerwick on 4th July.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Drever had been drinking all day when she arrived at the bar at 10pm only to be turned away having been previously barred.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Drever began shouting that it was a “Scottish bar” and so Scottish people should be working there – “not Hungarians”.

The court heard the barman was from Hungary but had been working at Thule for many years.

Mr MacKenzie said Drever continued shouting and swearing and threw a pint of beer over him before collecting her belongings and leaving.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had “no real recollection” of the event but accepts that she did it.

He said she had been “drinking all day” including at the Thule, which is why she had not realised she was not welcome.

“She is appalled by her behaviour,” Mr Allan said.

In her own words, Mr Allan said Drever admitted she was “bang out of order”.

He said she was sorry for any inconvenience caused and recognised that no one deserved to be spoken to the way she had spoken to the complainer.

Mr Allan said his client recognised the problems alcohol had caused her and she was now taking tablets to stop her drinking.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Drever £300 plus a victim surcharge.