Over 65’s invited for winter Covid booster

Oliver Lindsay October 13, 2022 0
The COVID Vaccine Photo: Dave Donaldson

NHS Shetland urge anyone over-65 that has not been contacted by phone for their Covid booster to call them at 01595 743319.

They are offering walk-in appointments to anyone born in 1958.

You can attend the vaccination clinic at Gilbertson Park games hall from 19th – 20th October.

They will advise when sessions are available for different age groups.

Parking outside the games hall will be restricted to those with mobility issues and blue badge holders.

They have advised that if sessions are very busy you may be asked to return another day.

