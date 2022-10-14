In this week’s Shetland Times

Headlines News

October 14, 2022 0
In today's (Friday, 14th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • The SIC is probing its own links to the New Life Church, which has been accused of being opposed to same-sex marriage.
  • Rare birds arriving in unusual weather cause debate among communities and bird watchers.
  • EXCLUSIVE: A&E waits of four hours or more rise sharply as pressure on Gilbert Bain Hospital staff grows.
  • An ex-councillor calls for unity as progress towards fixed links is made.
  • Prize rams sell for thousands of pounds at annual sale.
  • SPORT: A golf writer says Shetland should be marketed as a golf holiday destination.
  • SPORT: A Sporting Chance returns, as Shetland Valkyries captain Charis Scott talks about Dairy Milk, Tom Hardy and her ambitions for the rugby club.
