Fishing and Marine News

Fishermen should be listened to says Carmichael

Kevin Craigens October 15, 2022 0
Fishermen should be listened to says Carmichael
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. Photo: Parliamentlive.tv

The government should listen to fishermen to get the best results, parliament heard during a post-Brexit fisheries debate.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael led the debate and insisted the minister for fisheries should listen to what fishermen had to say.

The debate was scheduled to talk about issues such as gill netting and quotas among other issues which would help make the industry become more sustainable.

Mr Carmichael told the house that those who know best are the ones that decisions would affect.

He said: “The minister has a number of substantial tasks on his plate between now and the end of the year.

“The EU-UK-Norway talks have taken the place that arguably they always did had, rather than the December Fisheries Council, which we all tended to obsess about.

“Those talks are the focus of what will be on his agenda.”

Mr Carmichael said that if the minister was to take anything away from the debate it should be that it should be to get the best deal with fishing communities in mind.

He added: “I do not know how many fisheries ministers I have seen come and go over the years, but the difference between a good one and a bad one has always been their willingness to engage with the industry.

“There is good will and there is a wealth of expertise there, but it has to be asked for.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.