Surf competition making waves at Sumburgh

Local surfer Scott Riise takes part in Gathering of the Clans. Photo: Brian Gray

Scottish Surfing Federation’s (SSF) Gathering of the Clans is currently taking place at Sumburgh today (Saturday).

Teams of up to 12 surfers are competing in 6 divisions with points being awarded for each team.

There are open events for anyone to compete in, from those teams but also junior events and an over 35’s division.

Gathering of the Clans is being hosted by SSF and 60° North Boardriders.

Surfers are expected to complete the competition tomorrow (Sunday).

To see live scores click HERE.