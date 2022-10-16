General election will calm ‘chaos’ says Carmichael

Alistair Carmichael said the DVSA's attitude towards Shetland was "utterly disgraceful".

Alistair Carmichael has called for the government to announce a general election amid “chaos” in Downing Street.

The prime minister, Liz Truss has only been in number 10 a matter of weeks but her premiership has been criticised because of financial policy, which has forced the government into a u-turn.

Former chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng had to cut short a trip to the United States, for a conference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and he was relieved of his duties on his return.

The Orkney and Shetland MP said: “Liz Truss set out to reassure the public and calm the markets today by abandoning her flagship policies and cutting loose her Chancellor.

“Neither the public nor the markets have been convinced. At a time when people across our country desperately need certainty and stability from their government, they are getting wave after wave of chaos from the Conservatives.

“Whatever your political persuasion, it is now clear: the Conservatives are ungovernable as a party and they cannot govern this country.

“This goes beyond political disagreements – the public have a right to a functional government. It is time for a general election.”