Coastguard rescue man overboard

A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

Coastguard rescued a fisherman who went overboard in the North Sea yesterday (Sunday).

The incident took place 93 nautical miles east of Fraserburgh.

A distress signal from the fishing vessel alerted the coastguard around 1pm.

Shetland Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Lerwick Coastguard helicopter responded.

The casualty was recovered by the aircraft and transferred to Lerwick.

From there he was put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.