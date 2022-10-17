Fishing and Marine

Coastguard rescue man overboard

Oliver Lindsay October 17, 2022 0
Coastguard rescue man overboard
A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

Coastguard rescued a fisherman who went overboard in the North Sea yesterday (Sunday).

The incident took place 93 nautical miles east of Fraserburgh.

A distress signal from the fishing vessel alerted the coastguard around 1pm.

Shetland Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Lerwick Coastguard helicopter responded.

The casualty was recovered by the aircraft and transferred to Lerwick.

From there he was put into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.