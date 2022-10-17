Three to contest West by-election

The council chamber at St Ringan's. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Three candidates will contest November’s by-election in the Shetland West ward.

Independent candidate Mark Robinson, Debra Nicolson from the Scottish Green’s and the SNP’s Zara Pennington are the three standing to replace John Leask.

All three stood for election in May in the same ward, with Leask and Liz Peterson eventually successful.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, 17th November, with the results expected the following day.