Boat intruder a rarity

Captain Callum Grains.

Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) said nobody could identify a person who intruded on a fishing vessel at Mair’s Pier in August.

On the first Saturday of the month a person was reported to have been aboard the vessel without permission.

At the LPA monthly meeting today (Tuesday) the incident was said to have been out of the ordinary.

LPA chief executive Captain Calum Grains said CCTV had captured footage of the incident but identification of the intruder was unclear.

Capt Grains said: “All we can say is that one of the vessels that was berthed here at Lerwick was able to identify that someone had been on board.

“That is as far as we have got, we have not been able to identify who that was but there was CCTV in the area.”

It was such a rare incident for the port authority that members felt they had to log the incident in the report.

Capt Grains said: “It’s quite unusual for Shetland as well, it stood out to us and it’s something we don’t see here in the port at all.

“We logged that as an incident as it’s something that doesn’t happen in Lerwick, really.”