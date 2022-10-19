Arts & Entertainment News

Shetland Arts and amenity trust join financial forces

Oliver Lindsay October 19, 2022 0
Shetland Arts and the Shetland Amenity Trust are combining some financial work.

Shetland Arts and the Shetland Amenity Trust have announced a new collaboration in their financial management.

Due to this, Shetland Arts are recruiting a new finance manager.

The new finance manager will work across both Shetland Arts and the amenity trust, while supporting the amenity trust’s current finance team.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “We’re excited to be working with the Shetland Amenity Trust to support their financial team.

“This represents a next step for the two charities, which have been working together increasingly closely.”

Shetland Amenity Trust chief executive Hazel Sutherland, added: “It has been a long-held ambition of mine to explore ways in which the trust’s can work more closely together and share their skills for the benefit of Shetland.

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to share expertise with Shetland Arts on the finance function, where we can see so many benefits arising from a more collaborative approach”.

