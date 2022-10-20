News

Community urged to ‘look out for one another’ amid communications blackout

Andrew Hirst October 20, 2022 0
Community urged to ‘look out for one another’ amid communications blackout
Representatives of the emergency services, SIC and NHS Shetland at Lerwick Town Hall. 

Emergency services have sought to assure the public they are still available despite the communication blackout– and urged people to look out for one another.

Multi-agency representatives attended Lerwick Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday) to explain their co-ordinated approach to the crisis.

Much of Shetland has been without phone, internet, mobile or television services after a subsea cable suffered a fault in the early hours of this morning. The problem is not expected to be resolved until Saturday evening.

Acting chief inspector Bruce Peebles stressed that while day-to-day telecom services were affected – the 999 system was fully operational.

“If someone has cause to phone 999 for police, ambulance, fire service or coastguard, it will be answered and dealt with in the normal way,” he said.

Mr Peebles said emergency services, the council and health board could also communicate via an airwave radio system.

For non-emergency matters, Mr Peebles has asked people to speak to any service representatives they can find.

Police will be setting up a hub outside Tesco in Lerwick and extra officers are being drafted in due to arrive tomorrow morning on the NorthLink Ferry.

Mr Peebles appealed to the community to “start looking out for each other” – particularly anyone who is vulnerable or alone.

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison added that council services were continuing as normal.

She said the SIC had already contacted all of its vulnerable service users to ensure they were being cared for.

“We want to make sure that people are aware that our services are still working, people can still visit council offices and council premises, and we will be able to communicate matters of concern.”

She added: “We need the whole community to come together and be supportive of one another.”

With cash machines unavailable, anyone without access to money and in need of food can contact the council’s social work team.

NHS Shetland’s director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said phonelines at the Gilbert Bain Hospital front desk and health centres were not working.

In an emergency, people can call 01595 696434 – but Mrs Carolan stressed it was the health board’s only means of communicating with the outside world and it must not be used for routine enquiries.

A&E will be open as usual – but for medical emergencies only.

People with scheduled appointments over the coming days are advised to attend as planned and staff will decided on a case by case basis if it can proceed.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.