Police declare ‘major incident’ as outage affects emergency calls 

Severed communication links have sparked problems for emergency calls.

Police Scotland has urged people not to make non-urgent calls so all available lines can be used for emergencies – and to check on vulnerable neighbours or relatives.

The advice follows news that phones and internet were likely to be out of action for many people in Shetland until Saturday evening.

BT has said the problem was due to a “third-party subsea cable” connecting Shetland with the Scottish mainland.

Superintendent David Ross said: “In an emergency the public should try calling 999 on their landline or mobile.

“If that does not work you should go to your nearest police station, ambulance station, fire station or hospital to report an emergency or try flagging down an emergency services vehicle that does not have its blue lights on.

“Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and we are working with partners to make additional resources available.

“I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly.

“Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly.”